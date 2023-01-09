MILFORD — It took almost all game, but Oakwood's Addie Wright was able to make it to 1,000 points in her career on Monday.
Wright went over the mark with five seconds left in a 37-9 win over Milford and is now at 1,001 points.
Wright had 22 points, while Caydence Vermillion had six points, Bella Bradford had four and Cherokee Hanner added three points.
Hunter Mowrey had six points to lead the Bearcats.
Oakwood will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
At Milford
Oakwood 37, Milford 9
Oakwood (37) — Bella Bradford 2 0-0 4, Nikita Taylor 1 0-0 2, Kalie Tison 0 0-0 0, Addie Wright 11 0-0 22, Cherokee Hanner 1 1-1 3, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Caydence Vermillion 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 1-1 37.
Milford (9) — Hailey Reiches 0 0-0 0, Jasmin Cullum 0 0-0 0, Caydence Schaubert 0 0-2 0, Sydney Seyfert 0 0-0 0, Hallie Scott 0 0-1 0, Sophie Newman 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 1 0-3 3, Lillie Harris 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowrey 3 0-0 6. Totals: 4 0-6 9.
Oakwood;11;4;10;12;—;37
Milford;7;0;0;2;— ;9
3-point field goals — Milford 1 (Wright). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Milford 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
