WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team was able to beat Chrisman 45-17 at home on Monday.
Lydia Gondzur had 21 points to lead the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had 11 points and Aubrie Jenkins added 10 points.
Makenzie Mitchell had six points to lead the Cardinals, while Bailey Presslor and Addison Phipps each had four points.
At Westville
Westville 45, Chrisman 17
Chrisman (17) — Taylor Jones 0 1-2 1, Jaidyn Alexander 1 0-0 2, Olivia Radke 0 0-0 0, Bailey Presslor 1 2-2 4, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mitchell 2 2-5 6, Addison Phipps 2 0-0 4, Adaleyn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-9 17.
Westville (45) — Lani Gondzur 0 1-2 1, Lydia Gondzur 8 4-6 21, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 1 0-0 2, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 4 3-4 11, Aubrie Jenkins 5 0-0 10, Madison Duke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 45.
Chrisman;2;8;6;1;—;17
Westville;16;9;14;6;— ;45
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur). Total fouls — Chrisman 13, Westville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
