WESTVILLE — Down 25-23 at halftime, the Westville girls basketball team outscored Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 28-15 in the second half to get a 51-40 win on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur had 12, Ariel Clarkston had nine and Aubrie Jenkins added seven.
Aubrey Peters had 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox had nine, Beth McMahon had seven, Natalie Clapp had six and Alivia Reifsteck and Draycee Nelson each had four.
The Tigers will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda in regional action Saturday, while the Blue Devils will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday.
At Westville
Westville 51, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 40
BHRA (40) — Alivia Reifsteck 2 0-0 4, Morgan Borzath 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 2 2-4 6, Beth McMahon 3 0-0 7, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 2 0-2 4, Mikayla Cox 4 1-2 9, Aubrey Peters 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 3-8 40.
Westville (51) — Lani Gondzur 6 0-0 12, Lydia Gondzur 6 5-6 17, Hadley Jones 1 -0 2, Maddie Appl 2 0-0 4, Ariel Clarkston 2 4-6 9, Aubrie Jenkins 2 3-5 7. Totals: 19 12-17 51.
BHRA;10;15;3;12;—;40
Westville;15;8;10;18;— ;51
3-point field goals — BHRA 1 (McMahon); Westville 1 (Clarkston). Total fouls — BHRA 18, Westville 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
