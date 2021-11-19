WESTVILLE — Opening the basketball season with a double-digit loss is very frustrating, but it’s just a starting point on a long journey.
The Westville Lady Tigers, under the direction of first-year coach Joe Brazas, only needed to look at their opponents on Thursday night.
North Vermillion, which opened its season 16 days ago with a 61-40 loss to North Putnam, handed Westville 56-18 defeat on Thursday night at Westville High School.
“The attitude of our girls wasn’t bad. They know they got whipped tonight,’’ Brazas. “But this was definitely a good test for us as a season opener.
“We know that a game like this is going to make us better when we get later into the season, with those games in December, January and February.’’
For the Falcons, who improved to 2-3, it was their second win in a row as they have made some definite improvements on the defensive end.
North Vermillion’s 1-2-2 full-court press gave Westville trouble the entire first half. The Falcons forced 24 turnovers leading to 23 of their 34 first-half points.
“We have been working on that for a quite a while now, but they just really started grasping the idea of being intense, getting into the passing lanes with hands out and trying to deflect passes,’’ North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer said. “We still did a lot of reaching and we got some fouls because of it. We are trying to get rid of that, but overall, they did a great job.’’
The trio of Braxtyn Dunham, Callie Naylor and Ava Martin combined for 20 steals for the Falcons with Dunham finishing with a game-high eight.
“We had some trouble with our defense in those first two games of the season,’’ said Martin, as the senior scored a game-high 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting. “We have been doing a lot better recently and tonight was probably our best defensive game of the season.
“We have quite a few girls on this team that are known for their ability to get steals. When we are able to do that, it allows us to create easy opportunities on offense and we were able to get a big lead because of it.’’
Westville wound up turning the ball over 33 times in the contest and even when the Tigers were able to break the press, they were still only 6-of-26 from the field.
“We definitely have to lessen those turnovers. We are not going to be able to win any game with that many turnovers,’’ Brazas said. “So, we are going to need to spend some more time working on our ballhandling in practice.
“I thought when we did break the trap that we ran some decent half-court offense, but we just couldn’t get our shots to fall. That’s one of the things that we are going to be able to build upon.’’
Brazas was also pleased with the defensive ability of Savanna Tyler and a team-high eight rebounds from Ariel Clarkston.
One of the many positives for North Vermillion on Thursday night was the contributions from their reserves, who combined for 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“This was a good night for everyone on the team,’’ Martin said. “We have a good set five, but it was good see everyone on our bench get into the game and contribute to the win.’’
North Vermillion is off until Nov. 30 when it hosts Seeger in its first home game of the season and it will also be the first Wabash River Conference contest for the Falcons.
Westville is back in action on Saturday with game against Urbana Unveristy High and Tri-County at the Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic. Tip off for the Uni High game is set for 1 p.m. while the Tri-County game is set for 5:30 p.m.
