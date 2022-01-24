WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team hosted Watseka on Monday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Tigers could not get much offense against the Warriors as they were down 40-12 and would lose 60-23.
Hadley Cox had 11 points for Westville, while Aubrie Jenkins had six and Lydia Gondzur added four.
The Tigers will play Oakwood on Thursday.
At Westville
Watseka 60, Westville 23
Watseka (60) — Haven Meyer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wittenborn 2 1-1 5, Mallary Dirks 0 0-0 0, Allie Hoy 4 1-1 9, Radegan Gooding 0 2-2 2, Becca Benoit 1 0-0 2, Claire Curry 4 0-2 8, Sydney McTaggart 11 1-1 24, Addi Edwards 2 0-0 4, Elena Newell 2 0-0 4, Emily Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-6 60.
Westville (23) — Hadley Cox 5 1-2 11, Lani Gondzur 0 0-2 0, Lydia Gondzur 1 2-2 4, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 0 0-0 0, Savannah Tyler 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 1 0-0 2, Aubrie Jenkins 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 3-6 23.
Watseka;20;20;13;7;—;60
Westville;6;6;5;6;—;23
3-point field goals — Watseka 1 (McTaggart). Total fouls — Watseka 8, Westville 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
