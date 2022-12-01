CHRISMAN — The Westville girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 39-37 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Maddie Appl had 10 points, Aubrie Jenkins had seven and Ariel Clarkston added six points.
Alivia Brinkley had 11 points to lead the Cardinals, while Olivia Radke added nine points.
At Chrisman
Westville 39, Chrisman 37
Westville (39) — Lani Gondzur 0 3-4 3, Lydia Gondzur 4 4-9 13, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 5 0-0 10, Ariel Clarkston 2 2-6 6, Aubrie Jenkins 2 3-4 7. Totals: 13 12-23 39.
Chrisman (37) — Alivia Brinkley 3 3-5 11, Taylor Jones 1 0-0 3, Whitnie Haton 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Alexander 2 1-2 5, Olivia Radke 3 0-0 9, Bailey Presslor 1 0-0 2, Peyton Reason 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Addison Phipps 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 4-7 37.
Westville;9;8;11;11;—;39
Chrisman;5;11;14;7;— ;37
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur); Chrisman 7 (Radke 3, Brinkley 2, Jones, Phipps). Total fouls — Westville 8, Chrisman 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
