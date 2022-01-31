CHRISMAN — The Westville girls basketball team did just enough in overtime to beat Chrisman 45-41 on Monday.
Hadley Cox had 14 points with five points in overtime for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had 12 points, Kelsie High had eight, Aubrie Jenkins had six and Lani Gondzur added five.
Makenzie Mitchell had 14 points for the Cardinals, while Alivia Brinkley added 13 points.
At Chrisman
Westville 45, Chrisman 41
Westville (45) — Hadley Cox 5 4-6 14, Lani Gondzur 2 1-2 5, Lydia Gondzur 5 2-3 12, Kelsie High 4 0-0 8, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 9-13 45.
Chrisman (41) — Alivia Brinkley 4 5-6 13, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 1-2 1, Kendl Lemmon 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Mitchell 5 2-3 14, Madison Phipps 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 8-11 41.
Westville;8;8;6;11;12;—;45
Chrisman;13;9;8;2;8;— ;41
3-point field goals — Chrisman 3 (Mitchell 2, Phipps). Technical fouls — none.
