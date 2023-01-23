WATSEKA — The Westville girls basketball team hit the road to play Watseka on Monday and lost 65-27.
Aubrie Jenkins had nine points for the Tigers, while Lani and Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Jones each had four and Lainey Wichtowski and Ariel Clarkston each added three points.
The Tigers will face Oakwood on Thursday.
At Watseka
Watseka 65, Westville 27
Westville (27) — Lani Gondzur 2 0-0 4, Lydia Gondzur 1 2-4 4, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKinzye Carico 0 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 1 1-2 3, Hadley Jones 2 0-0 4, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 1-2 3, Madison Duke 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-2 9. Totals: 11 4-10 27.
Watseka (65) — Elizabeth Wittenborn 0 0-0 0, Christa Holohan 1 0-0 3, Brianna Denault 5 0-0 11, Emma Hasbargen 0 0-0 0, Becca Benoit 8 0-0 16, Kaylie Lange 0 0-0 0, Ava Swartz 4 0-0 11, Natalie Petersen 1 1-2 3, Jasmine Essington 7 0-0 15, Emily Miller, Laure Tegtmeyer 0 0-0 0,Megan Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 1-2 65.
Westville;12;5;7;3;—;27
Watseka;19;9;16;21;— ;65
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Jenkins); Watseka 6 (Swartz 3, Denault, Holohan, Essington). Total fouls — Westville 7, Watseka 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
