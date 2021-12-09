WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team could not keep up with Milford on Thursday, losing 46-29.
Hadley Cox had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrey Jenkins had seven points.
Anna Hagan had 13 points for the Bearcats, while Brynlee Wright had 10 and Emmaleah Marshino added nine.
At Westville
Milford 46, Westville 29
Milford (46) — Emmaleah Marshino 4 0-0 9, Anna Hagan 5 0-0 13, Anna McEwen 1 0-0 2, Brynlee Wright 5 0-4 10, Abby Tovey 3 0-0 6, Hunter Mowrey 3 0-3 6. Totals: 21 0-7 46.
Westville (29) — Hadley Cox 3 8-9 14, Lydia Gondzur 1 1-5 3, Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Kelsie High 1 1-2 3, Savannah Tyler 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Jenkins 3 1-2 7, Maddie Apple 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-18 29.
Milford;12;14;9;11;—;46
Westville;8;4;3;14;— ;29
3-point field goals — Milford 4 (Hagan 3, Marshino). Total fouls — Milford 17, Westville 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
