WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team hosted Iroquois West on Monday and lost 49-32.
Lydia Gondzur had 10 points for the Tigers, who were only down 18-13 at halftime, but was outscored 31-19 in the second half, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight, Maddie Appl had five and Lani Gondzur added four.
The Tigers will face Salt Fork on Thursday.
At Westville
Iroquois West 49, Westville 32
Iroquois West (49) — Kandsky 1 0-0 2, Sharpe 0 0-0 0, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 3 0-0 6, Nambo 8 0-3 17, Small 6 2-2 16, Clark 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Tammen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 2-5 49.
Westville (32) — Lani Gondzur 2 0-0 4, Lydia Gondzur 2 8-14 10, Hadley Jones 0 2-2 2, Maddie Appl 1 3-6 5, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-2 0, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-1 8. Totals: 9 13-25 32.
Iroquois West;10;8;21;10;—;49
Westville;7;6;16;3;— ;32
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 3 (Small 2, Nambo); Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur). Total fouls — Iroquois West 18, Westville 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
