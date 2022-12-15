CISSNA PARK — The Westville girls basketball team could not get going on the road against Cissna Park, losing 72-24.
Maddie Appl had eight points to lead the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur and Aubrie Jenkins each had four points and Ariel Clarkston and Lani Gondzur each had three points.
The Tigers will play Charleston on Saturday.
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 72, Westville 24
Westville (24) — Lani Gondzur 1 1-4 3, Lydia Gondzur 1 1-2 4, Emma Schulter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 0 0-4 0, Hadley Jones 1 0-0 2, Maddie Appl 4 0-2 8, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 1-4 3, Aubrie Jenkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-16 24.
Cissna Park (72) — Addison Lucht 2 3-3 17, Julia Edelman 0 0-0 0, Bethany Maul 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Knake 10 0-1 28, Regan King 1 2-2 4, Morgan Sinn 4 3-3 11, Sophia Duis 0 0-0 0, Riley Maul 1 0-0 2, Gwen Chatterton 2 0-0 4, Tricia Karas 0 0-0 0, Lawryn Hamrick 2 0-0 4, Josie Neukomm 1 0-1 2. Totals: 23 8-10 72.
Westville;5;6;13;0;—;24
Cissna Park;16;29;23;4;— ;72
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur); Cissna Park 8 (Knake 8). Total fouls — Westville 9, Cissna Park 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
