WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team scored in double-digits in the first three quarters as the Tigers beat Schlarman Academy 53-14 on Wednesday.

Lydia Gondzur had 14 points to lead Westville, while Hadley Cox had 13, Aubrie Jenkins had seven and Maddie Appl added six.

Mia Martinez had all 14 points for the Hilltoppers.

Both teams will be in action on Thursday as Westville will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Schlarman will face Salt Fork.

At Westville

Westville 53, Schlarman Academy 14

Schlarman (14) — Mia Martinez 6 2-4 14, Madison Belton 0 0-0 0, Emari Osaze 0 0-0 0, Madison Watson 0 0-2 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Madi Bruens 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-6 14.

Westville (51) — Hadley Cox 6 1-2 13, Lani Gondzur 2 0-0 4, Lydia Gondzur 6 2-6 14, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-2 0, Hadley Jones 1 0-0 2, Maddie Appl 3 0-2 6, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 3 1-2 7, Aubrie Jenkins 3 1-4 7. Totals: 24 5-18 53.

Schlarman;2;6;4;2;—;14

Westville;19;15;14;5;—;51

Total fouls — Schlarman 16, Westville 7. Fouled out — Colby. Technical fouls — none.

