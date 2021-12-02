WESTVILLE — THe Westville girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-6 first quarter lead and did not look back as they beat Chrisman 52-23 on Thursday.
Lydia Gondzur had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrey Jenkins had 10, Hadley Cox had nine and Ariel Clarkston added eight.
Kendl Lemmon led Chrisman with 12 points, while Alivia Brinkley added nine points.
At Westville
Westville 52, Chrisman 23
Chrisman (23) — Kendl Lemmon 5 2-4 12, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Alivia Brinkley 4 1-2 9, Mackenzie Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Sabrina Boyer. Totals:10 3-6 23.
Westville (52) — Hadley Cox 4 0-0 9, Lydia Gondzur 5 3-5 13, Lani Gondzur 0 0-1 0, Kelsie High 2 0-0 4, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Jenkins 5 0-1 10, Maddie Appl 2 0-0 4, Chloe Brant 2 0-2 4, Ariel Clarkston 4 0-2 8. Totals: 24 3-11 52.
Chrisman;6;3;10;4;—;23
Westville;22;8;20;2;— ;52
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Cox). Total fouls — Chrisman 9, Westville 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.