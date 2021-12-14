GEORGETOWN — Every coach stresses to its team that good side-to-side ball movement is the best way to break down a zone offense.
The Westville Tigers proved that on Monday night in their 53-35 victory over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Lady Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference girls basketball contest.
Led by senior Hadley Cox, the Tigers shot a remarkable 56.3 percent (18-of-32) in the final three quarters to claim the 18-point victory after trailing 15-10 after the first quarter.
“Part of it was our mindset,’’ said Cox, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. “We walked in here (not focused). It was our first game back with our head coach.’’
Westville coach Joe Brazas, who had been quarantined, admitted he was really pleased with his team offensive execution.
“I think we even executed well in that first quarter, we just missed a few open shots,’’ he said. “We just kept moving the ball and we got the open looks.
“That’s one thing I can say about this team is they are not selfish. They don’t care who scores and we tend to be very good as reversing the ball and using pass fakes.’’
Sophomore Aubrie Jenkins along with Cox seemingly got things turned around in that second quarter for Westville, which improves to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in the VVC.
Jenkins was 4-for-6 from the field, scoring 8 of her 14 points in that quarter, while Cox added six points, including the Tigers’ only 3-pointer in the contest.
“We just had to make our offense wider. If we could spread them out than we could attack the gaps,’’ said Cox, who also had four assists. “Thanks to coach (Willow) Ray for working with us these past few days on getting the ball into the middle of the zone. That created even more opportunities for us to shoot
“Everyone really stepped up and made shots tonight. Aubrie had probably her best game and Lydia (Gondzur) also made some really big shots for us.’’
That trio of Cox, Jenkins and Gondzur combined for 45 of their team’s 53 points.
Cox and Gondzur also combined for 21 rebounds, including six on the offensive end.
“They did a good job of shooting and they also rebounded the ball really well offensively when they didn’t make the shot,’’ said Georgetown-Ridge Farm assistant coach Allen Hall, who was filling in for Brad Russell. “That has been one of our Achilles’ heels this season.’’
The Lady Buffaloes, who fall to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in the VVC, built a 15-10 lead after the first quarter as sophomore Kendall Roberts scored eight of her team-high 16 points.
“We were doing a good job of getting out in transition,’’ Hall said. “But we’re so thin, that we get tired and we have to back off a little bit with our speed.
“It also didn’t help that Westville wasn’t missing as many shots as they did in the first quarter.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.