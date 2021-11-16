WATSEKA — Both the Armstrong-Potomac and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball teams strted the season against each other at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament on Tuesday.
The Trojans would lead the way all game to get a 48-33 win over the Blue Devils.
Mattie Kennel led Armstrong-Potomac with 10 points, while Carlyn Crozier, Gigi Mulvaney, Kyla Bullington and Faith Cline each had six points while Brynn Spencer added four points.
Ella Myers had 13 points to lead BHRA, while Sophia Rome had 10 and Mikayla Cox added five points.
Both teams will play in the tournament on Wednesday as the Trojans will play Kankakee Bishop McNamara and the Blue Devils will take on Cissna Park.
At Watseka
Armstrong-Potomac 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
A-P (48) — Carlyn Crozier 2 2-3 6, Brynn Spencer 1 1-1 4, Gigi Mulvaney 2 2-2 6, Ali Morgan 1 1-2 3, Kyla Bullington 3 0-3 6, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 2, Maddie Hudson 0 1-2 1, Mattie Kennel 4 2-2 10, Gracie Gordon 0 0-0 0, Denley Heller 1 0-4 2, Faith Cline 3 0-1 6. Totals: 18 9-20 48.
BHRA (33) —Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Ella Myers 5 1-3 13, Marleigh Schmit 0 2-2 2, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 3, Sophia Rome 4 1-3 10, Beth McMahon 0 0-0 0, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Cox 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 4-8 33.
A-P;13;9;16;10;—;48
BHRA;7;5;11;10;— ;33
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Spencer); BHRA 5 (Myers 2, Clapp, Rome, Cox). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 17, BHRA 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.