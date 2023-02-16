Three local girls basketball teams have a chance to win regional titles today against tough competition.
After beating Armstrong-Potomac 47-19 in Monday’s IHSA Class 1A semifinal, the Salt Fork girls basketball team will play top seed Tuscola today at Salt Fork High School.
“They are coming in with a 31-1 record and have been ranked all year, so they are a really good team, but we also have a really good team,” Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. “It is going to be a game about who can execute the best and I hope it will be us and we will see what goes on from there.”
While offense was going well, Russell said the defense was the key in only allowing three Trojans to score on Monday.
“Armstrong is a good team and they came in with a 20-win season,” Russell said. “They have a lot of good players on their team and we were able to come up with a good game offensively and defensively. All of the girls stepped up on both sides of the court. We rebounded well and when you do that, you can win every game.”
Sophomore Alexa Jamison is coming off a 30-point game on Monday to lead the team,but Russell said she does way more than score.
“She does a great job of executing the game plan and she’s a team player,” Russell said. “She looks to do anything she can to get the win. That is her goal and her teammates help her out and it all clicked for us.”
While Jamison led the team, Brylie Smith scored six of her eight points in the first quarter to help the Storm get over a slow start.
“The way they were playing defense and with our offense being slow, she got some good looks early on and had the confience to knock them down,” Russell said. “We springboarded from there and her shooting was contagious. I am super proud of her for doing that Monday.”
In IHSA Class 2A, Oakwood and Hoopeston Area will be on the road today after getting close wins on Monday.
The Comets were able to beat Iroquois West 49-46 to play Kankakee Bishop McNamara today at Momence.
“It was a really good game for us,” Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh said. “Iroquois West came out and shot well from the 3- point line and we did not get a great start and we were playing fine, it was just that they were doing so well We got down early and made some adjustments at halftime and they worked very well.
“Offensively, we had our most consistent game as far as scoring in each quarter. We usually struggle in putting together four quarters of scoring and we were able to do that.”
Monday’s game continued the recent hot play of Jaydah Arrowsmith. Arrowsmith had 24 points to lead the Comets.
“She’s really stepped up defenseively for us which is creating a lot of offense,” Marsh said. “She is getting a lot of steals which is leading to transtions layups and she is shooting the ball very well. We have been talking about shooting with confidence and she is starting to do that and everything is coming together.”
Bishop McNamara has a history of performing well in regional play, but Marsh is optimistic about playing a new team and facing a new challenge.
“Obviously winning the game was big for our confidence in that we can win a close game and come from behind to finish,” Marsh said. “We are excited to play teams that don’t know much about us. It is good to play schools that don’t know much about us and it makes things a little even, so we are excited.”
The Cornjerkers slid past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46-44 in the semifinal and it was a team win accoring to coach Aaron Fell.
“We started out strong with a 12-2 lead and PBL fought back. With our seniors, they had foul trouble and we let them back in with free-throws,” Fell said. “We played good team defense in the second half and stayed out of trouble. We hit 3’s and they hit some 3’s, but Bre Crose got a steal and a basket that got us up by three and we never looked back.”
Crose had 11 points and is one of three seniors that Fell has banked on to make an impact in each game.
“They have been excellent for four years. They always train in the offeseasn and have come back even better,” Fell said. “Bre Crose is one of the fastest athletes in the area and she suses that to her advantage and is a great defensive player. Klaire Pilcher, I put her up against anyone in the area in rebounding. She has 9-15 rebounds a game and she has been making her layups recently and has been our second-leading scorer. Lacie Breymeyer has struggled with her shot lately, but she has been doing the hustle plays to get other people involved in the offense.”
But the Cornjerkers also have players that can come in a put on a performance like Claire Dixon, who had 10 points and Maddie Barnes, who added nine in the win.
“This is probably the deepest team I have had and we have 5-7 girls that can put up about 7-9 points per night,” Fell said. “Dixon has some great games lately and Barnes is a great shooter when she is on and she scores a lot of points and was more aggressive driving to the basket last night.”
Hoopeston Area will play St. Joseph-Ogden tonight, a team that has won six straight regional titles.
“St. Joe-Ogden is an athletic and aggressive team that is well coached,” Fell said. “They shoot a lot of threes and capable of taking the ball inside as well. They are a very versatile team and the most athletic this year. They are in a tough conference and that benefits them a lot.”
No matter what happens, Fell is pleased with his team, especially after the Vermilion County Tournament.
“We were seeded fifth in the county tournament and only won one game there,” Fell said. “Since then, we have turned it around and I think we have only lost two games. We have won five in a row and we are playing at the best time. We have three seniors, but we have sophomores and freshmen and I am proud of our team.”
