The Salt Fork Storm are hoping that a stacked roster of veterans and newcomers can give it a second straight Vermilion Valley Conference title.
I think we have a core group that is coming back an a good group of freshmen coming and a good group of plays that coming back to the program and they will help as well. I have a pretty solid group.
The group is led by sophomore Alexa Jamison. Jamison was an IHSA Class 1A Honorable Mention Selection last season along with wining All-VVC and All-Vermilion County honors.
Russell said that Jamison is ready to be the focal point of all their opponents.
“We talked about that and everyone knows who Alexa is and that’s a great thing,” Russell said. “It gets her name out there and gives her recognition but it will get the other girls to help her out because she can’t do this by her self and we don’t expect her to do this by herself. That’s a challenge she is ready to take it on and the team as well.”
But she is not the only one to watch out for with All-VVC and All-County guard Macie Russell back and a senior class ready to make moves.
“She’s stepping up to be a leader for the team and that is where she is going to step up and do what the team needs her to do,” Brian Russell said. “Either it is by scoring more points, playing better defense or getting more rebounds, she is up to that challenge.
“We have the four seniors coming back in Karlie Cain, Shelby McGee, Brylie Smith and Roz Maring and I think all of them will be able to contribute in some form of fashion.”
The newcomers include new faces and some older faces returning for their senior seasons.
“I have two seniors coming back to the program with Kendall Hurt and Kendall Cooley, who are going to help the team,” Russell said. “I have a solid freshman group I have the Hird twins, Bracie and Brycie, Carlie McGee, Sailor Pacot and a few other freshmen that are stepping up. I think the depth of the team will be one of the strong suits because they are so athletic.”
While the Storm rolled through the VVC with a 12-0 conference record last season, Russell said there are major competitors everywhere.
“I think with conference play, Cissna Park will be a team you can’t overlook and Watseka has been very good over several years,” Russell said. “Armstrong-Potomac will be good and I think a team that you are going to keep an eye on is Hoopeston Area. I think they can make some noise in the conference and the county.”
The Trojans will return All-VVC and All-County selection Kyla Bullington, while the Cornjerkers will have solid players like Bre Crose and Lacie Breymeyer returning to lead the team.
Of all the teams in the playoffs last season, Oakwood was the only team to hit a regional final. The Comets return Addie Wright and Jaydah Arrowsmith from that team to try to reach a final again.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will start a new era with first-year coach Hannah Cronk. The Blue Devils will return Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox to the mix, while Westville will return Lydia Gondzur.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm finally broke a long losing streak and have a lot of returnees to go for more wins in Addison Spesard, Kendall Roberts and Sydney Spesard while Schlarman Academy will return Madison Watson to try to get their first win in over a year.
In Indiana, the season is already underway with Seeger returning a good nucleus, but under new leadership as Chad Wetz takes over for Brent Rademacher.
“We started off with a nice run at 2-0 and our nucleus of returning players have been our leading players,” Wetz said. “Aubry Cole had 32 points in our last game (a 58-18 win over South Newton on Tuesday) and is close to 1,000. She’s a floor general and a great senior leader. There are three senior players that will have significant minutes in Anna Moore, Paige Laffoon and Emma Brenner. That is a nice thing for a new coach to inherit.
“We also have two other starters that have demonstrated offensive firepower. One is junior Addison Shrader and my daughter (Rylee Wetz) had a triple-double in our last game.”
Wetz understands the tradition of the team, which showed last year with an 18-5 record and an undefeated 7-0 mark in the Wabash River Conference in Rademacher’s last season.
“Seeger has a rich and deep tradition in girls basketball and this year, we want to continue the tradition and chase championships. We want to take what we have and develop out younger players is exciting,” Wetz said. “I am grateful to come to a place that was built by coach Rademacher and his family. It is a place with a rich tradition and we hope we can keep that rolling.”
North Vermillion also has tradition, but they have started the season at 1-2 after players like Ava Martin and Cami Pearman have graduated and also have a new coach in Wade Statzer.
Callie Naylor and Braxtyn Dunham are the top returners for the Falcons with Tera Thompson and Olivia Pearman getting more time this season.
Covington is just 0-1 entering Friday’s game against South Newton with Kali Pettit being the top returner and Fountain Central is 1-4 with sophomore Hannah Prickett being one of the top returners.
Both Seeger and Salt Fork will meet up on Nov. 19 in a early-season game that will go a long way in determining how the season goes for both teams. Last season, the Storm beat the Patriots at home 43-42 in overtime.
“I have that game circled on the calendar because I saw the score last year and I know Salt Fork has a great tradition as well,” Wetz said. Not being from this side of things, I have to do my homework to make sure we can keep up with them.”
“We played them last year at our place and it was a close game that went back and forth and it will be an early test for us,” Russell said. “It will show what we need to work on for conference play.
