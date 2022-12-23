VEEDERSBURG, Ind. – The Seeger girls’ basketball team won their fifth straight Bi-County Holiday basketball tournament, defeating the Attica Red Ramblers 55-23 in the title game.
It was Attica (3-7) who scored first, getting a runner from Aleah Cruz, but Seeger tallied the next seven points – from three different scorers – to take a lead at 7-2 that they would never relinquish.
Rylea Wetz, Paige Laffoon and Addy Shrader combined for those seven points.
After baskets by Addison Goodwin and Taylor Clevenger pulled the Ramblers within, one, Anna Moore hit a trey and the Patriots added three more baskets to lead 16-8 after one quarter.
Cruz opened the second period with a three-pointer, but those would be the only Attica points in the quarter as the Ramblers went cold against a solid Seeger defense.
At that same time, the Patriots found the range from three-point land as Shrader made one and Anna Moore and Aubry Cole added two each on the way to a 37-11 lead at halftime.
“Last night we couldn’t hit anything,” Seeger head coach Chad Wetz said. “We started out lethargic like last night, but eventually we started to move the ball and hit shots.”
The third quarter started with the teams playing even up as it went 9-8 in the opening five minutes with no one able to take command.
Seeger closed out the period on a 4-0 run getting two of four free throws from Laffoon and a basket from Wetz on a breakaway to lead 50-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Attica scored 30 seconds into that period on a putback by Clevenger and she converted it into a three-point play with the ensuing free throw, but after Laffoon answered with two free throws, the game turned into a defensive struggle with Seeger slowing things down and winning 55-23.
Wetz said he liked how his team executed on the offensive end “by playing with a purpose” but that they will need to up their defensive prowess in the next couple of games.
The Patriots will get a good test on December 28 when they face Sheridan and then possibly Alexandria, both of whom Wetz said, “have a player who can put up 30 points or more a night on an opponent.”
He explained, saying, “These are the kinds of teams we’ll face at sectional time and we need to learn how to deal with them. We’re getting better, but still need to improve.”
