WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team got past Frontier 59-45 on Thursday.
Aubry Cole had 25 for the Pariots, while Anna Moore had 12 points, Riley Shrader had 10 and Addison Shrader and Paige Laffoon each had five points.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 59, Frontier 45
Frontier (45) — Jay 2 1-2 5, Blissett 7 1-2 20, Mears 3 1-1 9, Sorenson 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Newcom 3 1-4 7, Torr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-9 45.
Seeger (59) — Riley Shrader 4 2-2 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Brenner 1 0-0 2, Addison Shrader 1 2-2 5, Aubry Cole 10 3-4 25, Anna Moore 4 4-4 12, Paige Laffoon 2 1-2 5, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-14 59.
Frontier;10;12;13;10;—;45
Seeger;17;14;12;16;— ;59
3-point field goals — Frontier 7 (Blissett 5, Mears 2); Seeger 3 (Cole 2, Addison Shrader). Total fouls — Frontier 13, Seeger 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
