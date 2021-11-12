OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team took its first loss of the season on Friday with a 62-27 loss to Benton Central.
Riley Shrader led the Patriots with 14 points, while Paige Laffoon had six and Aubry Cole added four points.
The Patriots will travel to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 62, Seeger 27
Seeger (27) — Riley Shrader 4 6-7 14, Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 1 0-1 3, Aubry Cole 1 2-4 4, Anna Moore 0 0-0 0, Paige Laffoon 3 0-3 6, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Frodge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-15 27.
Benton Central (62) — C. Tolen 1 0-0 3, K. Tolen 5 2-2 12, Foster 4 0-0 8, Gick 6 0-0 12, Senesac 4 0-0 8, R. Tolen 2 0-0 4, Cecil 0 0-0 0, Cooley 1 0-0 2, Musser 5 1-3 13, Wetli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-5 62.
Seeger;8;8;9;2;—;27
B. Central;21;18;16;7;— ;62
3-point field goals — Seeger 1 (Addison Shrader); Benton Central 3 (Musser 2, C. Tolen). Total fouls — Seeger 5, Benton Central 14. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.