WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team jumped out ot a 20-4 first quarter lead and went on to a 64-26 win over Riverton Parke on Thursday.
Aubry Cole had 23 points to lead the Patriots, while Addison Shrader had 11, Anna Moore had 10, Paige Laffoon had nine and Riley Shrader added six.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 64, Riverton Parke 26
Riverton Parke (26) — Sutton 0 0-0 0, Steelsmith 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0, H. Mathas 2 0-0 5, Benjamin 1 1-4 3, Nowicki 1 0-2 2, Inman 1 1-1 3, Bennett 2 0-0 4, Duke 2 0-0 4, K, Mathas 1 0-2 3, Vanatti 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 2-9 26.
Seeger (64) — Riley Shrader 2 2-5 6, Blakenship 0 0-2 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Emma Brenner 0 1-2 1, Addison Shrader 4 0-0 11, Aubry Cole 7 6-6 23, Anna Moore 3 4-4 10, Paige Laffoon 1 7-12 9, Ellen McDonald 1 0-0 2, Frodge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 20-31 64.
R. Parke;4;7;7;8;—;26
Seeger;20;13;17;14;—;64
3-point field goals — Riverton Parke 2(H, Mathas, K., Mathas); Seeger 6 (Addison Shrader 3, Cole 3). Total fouls — Riverton Parke 22, Seeger 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
