CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team made sure their opener was great from the start on Friday.
The Patriots jumped to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter as they went on to a 55-29 win over Crawfordsville.
Aubry Cole led Seeger with 17 points, while Riley Shrader had 16 points, Addison Shrader had eight points and Anna Moore and Paige Laffoon each had seven points.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Seeger 55, Crawfordsville 29
Crawfordsville (29) — Reed 0 3-4 3, Widmer 0 0-0 0, Hutchens 2 0-0 5, Hodges 0 0-0 0, Schlicher 0 0-0 0, McCarty 1 1-2 3, Williamson 4 1-2 10, Abston 4 0-0 8. Totals: 11 5-8 29.
Seeger (55) — Riley Shrader 6 4-6 16, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 2 2-2 8, Aubry Cole 7 0-0 17, Anna Moore 3 1-2 7, Paige Laffoon 3 1-2 7, McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-12 55.
Crawfordsville;21;10;19;5;—;55
Seeger;5;3;8;13;—;29
3-point field goals — Crawfordsville 2 (Williamson, Hutchens); Seeger 5 (Cole 3, Addison Shrader 2). Total fouls — Crawfordsville 7, Seeger 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
