FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a tough battle with Clinton Prairie on Thursday and lost 62-60 in two overtimes
Aubry Cole had 26 points for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 12, Paige Laffoon had nine and Anna Moore and Addison Shrader each had six.
At Frankfort, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60
Seeger (60) — Riley Shrader 5 2-3 12, Emma Brenner 0 1-3 1, Addison Shrader 2 0-2 6, Aubry Cole 9 3-5 26, Anna Moore 2 2-2 6, Paige Laffoon 3 3-4 9, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-19 60.
Clinton Prairie (62) — Wilson 0 0-0 0, Nash 2 0-0 4, Eeenbarger 5 2-2 13, Beck 1 7-9 10, Neal 7 2-4 19, Swan 5 2-4 13, Good 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 14-21 62.
Seeger;16;8;13;9;7;7;—;60
C. Prairie;9;16;8;13;7;9;— ;62
3-point field goals — Seeger 7 (Cole 5, Addison Shrader 2); Clinton Prairie 6 (Neal 3, Beck, Eenberger, Swan). Total fouls — Seeger 19, Clinton Prairie 18. Fouled out — Riley Shrader, Cole. Technical fouls — none.
