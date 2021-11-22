CATLIN — Postseason tournament basketball is still months away but Saturday's intrastate battle between the Seeger Patriots and the Salt Fork Storm had all the makings of a championship contest.
In the end, both teams came away from the matchup knowing more about their respective teams.
Seeger, champions of the Wabash River Conference last year, claimed a 43-42 victory over Salt Fork, the champions of the Vermilion Valley Conference.
"This is a saying in coaching. You win and you learn and then you just learn,'' Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. "We are going to learn from this one.''
And that was pretty much the sentiment from Seeger coach Brent Rademacher.
"We just talked about that in the locker room. Playing against a caliber of team like Salt Fork, a well-coached, very disciplined team is going to do a lot of very good things for us,'' Rademacher said. "We were put into a lot of situations that we haven't seen so far to this point in the year.''
Salt Fork freshman Alexa Jamison, who had a game-high 19 points, sent the game into overtime with a steal and basket with just 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. She also had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer from about 30 feet that was just a little too long off the backboard.
"She did a good job of getting the shot up, but we wanted her to attack in that situation,'' said Russell. "They were in foul situation and if we would have attacked, maybe we get them to foul us and we could have went to the line.
"But, when you have a freshman (Jamison) and a sophomore (Macie Russell) at the point guard positions, stuff like this is going to happen. As long as learn from it, we will be okay.''
Seeger senior forward Riley Shrader played a big role in forcing Jamison into the long-range shot.
The taller Shrader held Jamison scoreless in the overtime session after she scored 11 second-half points for the Storm (2-1).
"We just jumped on her shoulders and she carried us home,'' Rademacher said. "She did a nice job on Jamison, who is a really nice player. She is quick, handles the ball well and sees the floor well. I think Riley's length bothered her a little bit. Riley is a good defender and we like to have her on those kind of kids.''
Russell noted that not only did Seeger switcher Shrader onto Jamison, but the Patriots (4-1) also clogged up the lane.
"I think Alexa could have gotten around her, but they were in the lane waiting for her,'' he said. "We had some open looks from the outside and we made some, but we also missed some.''
Salt Fork was 4-of-15 from behind the arc with Macie Russell knocking down one of its 3-pointers with just 12.4 seconds left in overtime to pull the Storm within 43-42.
Seeger committed a turnover that set up the last-second shot for Jamison.
That was just one of the things that Rademacher noted that his Patriots need to work on in the coming weeks, he also pointed out that the Storm picked up 18 offensive rebounds and his team was just 13-of-22 at the free-throw line.
"Way too many second chance opportunities, that's number one,'' Rademacher said. "And number two would be our free-throw shooting. It was very poor today and that is uncharacteristic for this group. We have to get better in both areas.
"Overall, I thought our kids did a lot of good things and it's early in the year, but there is a lot of improvement to be made.''
Seeger took the lead for good in overtime on a 3-pointer from Anna Moore, who had a game-high five assists to go along with seven points. The Patriots closed it out making three out of four free throws, two of them coming from Aubry Cole, who had a team-high 16 points.
