COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger Lady Patriots are one win away from their fourth straight Wabash River Conference championship.
Seeger, which improved to 15-1 on the season, picked up its 31st consecutive conference victory on Tuesday night with a 57-32 triumph over the Covington Trojans.
Aubry Cole had a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, who are rated No. 10 in Class 2A, while Anna Moore chipped in with 16 and Rylea Wetz contributed 13.
Kali Pettit and Sydni Crain shared team-high scoring honors for Covington with 10 points each, while Pettit had a team-high 14 rebounds for the Trojans, who fall to 7-8 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.