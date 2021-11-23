WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team outscored Lafayette Jefferson 18-8 in the second half to get a 42-30 win on Tuesday.
Aubry Cole scored 14 points to lead the Patriots, while Riley Shrader and Paige Laffoon each had eight and Anna Moore and Emma Brenner each had six points.
The Patriots will face North Vermillion next Tuesday.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 42, Lafayette Jefferson 30
Lafayette Jefferson (30) — Milan 3 0-0 7, Adriano 2 0-0 4, Byrd 2 0-1 4, Fields 0 1-2 1, Wenrick 3 1-2 7, Jamison 2 0-0 5, Bollock 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-4 30.
Seeger (42) — Riley Shrader 2 4-7 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Brenner 2 0-0 6, Aubry Cole 5 3-5 14, Anna Moore 3 0-0 6, Paige Laffoon 3 1-2 8, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-14 42.
Jefferson;10;12;2;6;—;30
Seeger;10;14;7;11;— ;42
3-point field goals — Jefferson 2 (Milan, Jamison); Seeger 4 (Brenner 2, Cole, Laffoon). Total fouls — Jefferson 13, Seeger 6. Fouled out — Wenrick. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.