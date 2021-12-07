WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 55-13 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Riley Shrader had 14 points to lead the Patriots, while Aubry Cole had 13, Addison Shrader had 10 and Anna Moore added nine.
Larissa Bowers had six points for Fountain Central, while Hannah Prickett had five points and Jerzi Hershberger had four rebounds and four assists.
The Patriots will play Riverton Parke on Thursday, while the Mustangs will play North Vermillion on Thursday.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 13
Fountain Central (55) — Rylee Simko 1 0-0 2 2, Brailey Hoagland 0 0-0 0, Jerzi Hershberger 0 0-0 0, Hannah Prickett 2 1-2 5, Audree Brown 0 0-0 0, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 3 0-0 6, Kendra Earlywine 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-2 13.
Seeger (55) — Riley Shrader 6 2-3 14, Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emma Brenner 1 0-2 3, Addison Shrader 4 0-0 10, Aubry Cole 4 4-4 13, Anna Moore 4 0-0 9, Paige Laffoon 2 0-0 4, Ellen McDonald 0 2-2 2, Frodge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-11 55.
F. Central;2;4;7;0;—;13
Seeger;15;16;8;16;—;55
3-point field goals — Seeger 5 (Addison Shrader 2, Brenner, Cole, Moore). Total fouls — Fountain Central 13, Seeger 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.