WEST LEBANON, Ind. – Seeger hosted the Parke Heritage Wolves in girls’ basketball in a battle of nine-win teams.
The Patriots controlled the first quarter, taking a lead they would not give up on the way to a 54-38 Wabash River Conference win.
Seeger (10-1, 5-0 WRC) moved the ball well to open the game, getting easy baskets, albeit missing a few too many of them to completely take their opponent out of the game.
Parke Heritage (9-3, 1-1 WRC) was completely cold from the outside in the first quarter and seemed to be hurrying their shots against a solid Patriot defense.
Chad Wetz, the Seeger head coach said he liked the way his team was willing to let anyone score, passing up shots but piling up assists.
In a first quarter that ended 18-17 with the Patriots on top, his team had four assists on their first six baskets, including getting a trey from Anna Moore off a pass from Paige Laffoon that created a double-digit lead at 13-3.
The second quarter saw both teams settle down and play at a slower pace.
There was a flurry of turnovers at the start of the period, but when the pace slowed down, each squad had to work hard against their opponent’s defense.
When it was over, the visitors had won the quarter by an 8-7 score to trail 25-15 going into the intermission.
Seeger changed their offense in the third quarter according to Wetz.
“We decided to take the ball inside more to Rylea [Wetz] and Paige [Laffoon],” he explained. “That helped us because even if we missed the first shot, we’d get a second chance.”
Aubry Cole drove hard to the basket to open the third quarter, then after a trey from the Wolves, Addy Shrader hit a matching three-pointer.
That seemed to open up the inside as Wetz had wanted and the next six Seeger points came from two lay-ups and a pair of free throws on a foul in the lane to make the score 38-16.
The margin dropped slightly, into the 12-14 point range according to Wetz, “because they finally began to hit some shots.”
At the end of three quarters, it was 40-27 in favor of the hosts.
The fourth quarter belonged to Laffoon on both ends of the floor as she scored eight points in the period, grabbed several rebounds and ran the length of the floor to disrupt a Parke Heritage fast break.
The Wolves returned to their first quarter form in the final period as, down about 15 points, they hurried to shoot as the clock wound down.
Those hurries often missed and Seeger grabbed the boards and ran, upping their lead to as many as 23 points before the Wolves closed the game on a 7-0 run that made the final score 54-38.
Wetz said the best thing about the win was the balanced scoring as he pointed out he had three starters in double figures with the other two adding seven and three.
He said the defense did a good job of making the Wolves take shots they really did not want to take, saying that the key is “pressure on rotations.”
He said the players no longer worry if the opponent gets a step on them because someone else rotates over and has their back.
The Patriots are idle until they travel to Fountain Central on December 21 to play in the opening round of the Bi-County Tournament.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
