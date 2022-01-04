WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team was only up 10-9 after the first quarter, but outscored Covington 17-3 in the second quarter and went on to win 44-26 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Aubry Cole had 25 points for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 13 and Addison Shrader added four.
Kali Petit had six points for the Trojans, while Briley Peyton and Lilly Hacquet each had five points.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 44, Covington 26
Covington (26) — Therin Holland 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 0-0 0, Briley Peyton 2 0-0 5, Shiann Haymaker 1 0-0 2, Emma Holycross 0 2-2 2, Lilly Hacquet 2 0-0 5, Erica Estes 0 0-0 0, Sydni Crain 1 0-0 2, Magdalena Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Micah Stonecipher 0 1-2 1, Kali Petit 3 0-2 6, Lauren Vale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 26.
Seeger (44) — Riley Shrader 3 7-7 13, Cece Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Emma Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 1 1-2 4, Aubry Cole 8 3-4 25, Anna Moore 0 0-0 0, Paige Laffoon 1 0-0 2, Hannah Frodge 0 0-0 0, Ellen McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-13 44.
Covington;9;3;9;5;—;26
Seeger;10;17;10;7;—;44
3-point field goals — Covington 3 (Holland, Peyton, Hacquet); Seeger 7 (Cole 6, Addison Shrader). Total fouls — Covington 11, Seeger 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.