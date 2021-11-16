CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a great start as they went on to beat South Vermillion 47-27 in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday.
Riley Shrader had 23 points for the Patriots, who had a 38-18 halftime lead, while Aubry Cole had nine points, Anna Moore had seven and Paige Laffoon added six.
The Patriots will take on Salt Fork on Saturday.
At Clinton, Ind.
Seeger 47, South Vermillion 27
Seeger (47) — Riley Shrader 8 7-13 23, Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 1 0-0 2, Aubry Cole 4 0-0 9, Anna Moore 3 0-0 7, Paige Laffoon 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 7-13 47.
South Vermillion (27) — Minor 4 0-0 10, Silver 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 0-2 5, Wilson 0 0-0 0, R. Travioli 0 0-0 0, H. Travoli 0 0-0 0, Ping 3 1-2 7, Cottrell 1 0-0 3, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 1-4 27.
Seeger;17;21;3;6;—;47
S. Vermillion;12;6;5;4;— ;27
3-point field goals — Seeger 2 (Cole, Moore); South Vermillion 4 (Minor 2, Coleman, Cottrell). Total fouls — Seeger 6, South Vermillion 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
