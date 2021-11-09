KENTLAND, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team hit the road and was able to get a 59-27 win over South Newton on Tuesday.
Aubry Cole had 21 points for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 15 points, Paige Laffoon had 10 points and Addison Shrader had nine points.
The Patriots will take on Benton Central on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Kentland, Ind.
Seeger 59, South Newton 27
Seeger (59) — Riley Shrader 5 4-6 15, Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Brenner 0 0-0 0, Addison Shrader 3 0-0 9, Aubry Cole 8 0-1 21, Anna Moore 2 0-0 4, Paige Laffoon 4 2-4 10, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Frodge 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-11 59.
South Newton (27) — L. Conrad 1 0-1 2, Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Ad. Standish 0 0-0 0, Schurmann 0 0-0 0, Vogt 0 0-0 0, K. Conrad 0 0-0 0, Marks 4 0-0 8, Al. Standish 7 2-6 16. Totals: 12 3-9 27.
Seeger;20;15;16;8;—;59
S. Newton;8;5;11;3;—;27
3-point field goals — Seeger 9 (Cole 5, Addison Shrader 3, Riley Shrader). Total fouls — Seeger 13, South Newton 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
