WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Conference championships don't just happen.
Teams need a good test or two to find out where they stand and what they need to improve on.
That was the case Saturday afternoon when the Salt Fork Storm traveled across the state like to face the Seeger Patriots in a battle of teams that combined for 41 wins a year ago and they each won their respective conference title.
"We knew Salt Fork was a solid team with their record last year and the fact that they brought back everyone back for the most part,'' said Seeger first-year coach Chad Wetz. "We had this one circled on our calendar as probably our first true test.''
And just like last year's game, won by Seeger 43-42 in overtime, the Patriots claimed the victory with a 58-48 triumph this time around.
"Luckily, I feel like we passed the test,'' Wetz said.
Seeger (4-0) built a lead it would never relinquish in the second quarter as senior Aubry Cole scored 10 of her team-high 20 points as the Patriots took a 29-21 halftime advantage.
The Storm (1-1) fell behind as they made just 3-of-11 shots in the second quarter.
"This game shows us some things we have to work on and it showed us some things we are doing well,'' Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. "The biggest thing we learned from this game was the overall continuity of the offense. We have to understand how to attack the different defenses that teams are going to throw at us.''
Salt Fork executed a little better in the second half, shooting 40 percent from the field, but Seeger maintained its advantage thanks in part to making 12-of-19 at free-throw line, allowing the Patriots to overcome 20 turnovers including 13 in the second half.
"I look at this first quarter of the season is still preseason,'' Wetz said. "We are learning a new system and it's really not like anything we have done in the past. Some of our passes are a half-second behind. It's the right look but a slow pass. Just a little overthinking.
"We've got some big schools and some strong schools coming up on our schedule. We were excited to play a team like Salt Fork that was going to push the ball, because their speed is really good and they have really good outside shooting, which they showed.''
The Storm knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but they weren't able to overcome the double-digit deficit.
"I was very proud of our fight,'' Russell said. "Every single girl that was on that court for us battled until the end. We are going to get better from this game. Even in this game, we kept getting better.
"It was a really good test and it's going to help us get to where we need to go.''
Sophomore Alexa Jamison finished with a game-high 24 points for Salt Fork, while junior Macie Russell finished with 12 points in the losing effort.
Joining Cole in double figures for Seeger was senior Paige Laffoon with 19, while Rylea Wetz had 10 to go along with a game-high nine rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. Salt Fork travels to Fisher, while Seeger is at Lafayette Jefferson.
