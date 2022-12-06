VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a slow start, but the Patriots were able to beat Fountain Central 55-34 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
The game was tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, but the Patriots outscored the Mustangs 13-3 in the second and would go from there.
Aubry Cole had 20 points for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon added 13.
The Patriots will next play Riverton Parke on Thursday, while Fountain Central will play North Vermillion.
