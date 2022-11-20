PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 58, Salt Fork 48
Salt Fork (48) — Macie Russell 5-14 0-0 12, Kendall Cooley 3-9 0-0 8, Alexa Jamison 8-16 8-8 24, Shelby McGee 1-6 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Karlie Cain 0-2 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 1-2 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 0-0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-49 8-8 48.
Seeger (58) — Addison Shrader 2-4 0-0 6, Aubry Cole 7-15 3-4 20, Anna Moore 1-4 1-2 3, Paige Laffoon 6-7 7-10 19, Rylea Wetz 3-10 4-7 10, Emma Brenner 0-0 0-0 0, CeCe Blankenship 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-40 15-23 58.
Salt Fork `15 `6 `10 `17 `— `48
Seeger `15 `14 `11 `18 `— `58
3-pointers — Salt Fork 4-13 (Russell 2-5, Cooley 2-4, Jamison 0-2, McGee 0-1, Cain 0-1). Seeger 5-9 (Cole 3-5, Shrader 2-4). Rebounds — Salt Fork 23 (Smith 5, Russell 4, McGee 4, Cooley 3, Jamison 2, Bry.Hird 1, TEAM 4). Seeger 33 (Wetz 9, Laffoon 8, Cole 5, Blankenship 3, Shrader 2, Moore 2, TEAM 4). Assists — Salt Fork 12 (Jamison 5, Russell 4, Cooley 2, Bry.Hird 1). Seeger 13 (Wetz 4, Laffoon 3, Shrader 2, Cole 2, Moore 2). Turnovers — Salt Fork 16, Seeger 20. Steals — Salt Fork 13 (Russell 4, Jamison 4, McGee 2, Smith 1, Cain 1, Bry.Hird 1). Seeger 5 (Laffoon 3, Cole 1, Wetz 1). Total fouls — Salt Fork 20, Seeger 10. Fouled out — none.
Records — Salt Fork 1-1 overall. Seeger 4-0 overall.
JV score — Seeger 35, Salt Fork 23
