WATSEKA — The Schlarman Academy girls basketball team lost to Watseka 63-5 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Deana Linares had four points and Izzy Bogen had one for the Hilltoppers, who will play Hoopeston Area on Monday.
Becca Benoit had 16 points for the Warriors, while Jasmine Essington had nine and Kaylie Lange and Megan Martin each had eight.
At Watseka
Watseka 63, Schlarman Academy 5
Schlarman (5) — Karlee Belton 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Underwood 0 0-0 0, Devyn Gose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 0 1-2 1, Deana Linares 2 0-2 4, Emma Osterbur 0 0-0 0, Madison Watson 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-2 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 1-6 5.
Watseka (63) — Elizabeth Wittenborn 2 0-0 4, Christa Holohan 1 0-0 3, Natalie Petersen 1 0-0 2, Brianna Denault 2 0-0 4, Emma Hasbargen 0 0-0 0, Becca Benoit 8 0-2 16, Kaylie Lange 3 2-2 8, Ava Swartz 1 0-0 3, Jasmine Essington4 1-2 9, Emily Miller 2 0-0 4, Lauren Tegtmeyer 1 0-0 2, Megan Martin 4 0-0 8. Totals: 29 3-6 63.
Schlarman;2;1;2;0;—; 5
Watseka;20;14;15;14;— ;63
3-point field goals — Watseka 2 (Holohan, Swartz). Total fouls — Schlarman 8, Watseka 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.