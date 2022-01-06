DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls basketball team lost to Watseka 60-5 on Thursday.
Makayla Blurton had three points, while Mia Martinez added two points for the Hilltoppers, who will host Hoopeston Area on Monday.
At Danville
Watseka 60, Schlarman Academy 5
Watseka (60) — Haven Meyer 2 0-0 4, Mallary Dirks 1 0-0 2, Natalie Petersen 0 0-0 0, Brianna Denault 0 0-0 0, Allie Hoy 7 0-0 15, Raegan Gooding 1 2-2 4, Claire Curry 1 0-0 2, Sydney McTaggart 3 0-2 6, Addi Edwards 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Essington 1 0-0 2, Elena Newell 2 2-2 6, Emily Miller 1 0-2 2, Ava Swartz 3 1-2 7, Jackie Lynch 2 0-2 4. Totals: 27 5-12 60.
Schlarman Academy (5) — Mia Martinez 1 0-0 2, Avery Kelsey 0 0-0 0, Emari Osaze 0 0-0 0, Makayla Blurton 1 0-0 3, Madi Watson 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-0 5.
Watseka;14;20;20;6;—;60
Schlarman;0;0;5;0;—;5
3-point field goals — Watseka 1 (Hoy); Schlarman 1 (Blurton). Total fouls — Watseka 1, Schlarman 10. Fouled out — Martinez Technical fouls — none.
