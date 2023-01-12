DANVILLE — The Schlarman girls basketball team lost a 40-23 decision to Chrisman on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Emma Myers led the Hilltoppers had 10, while Izzy Bogen had five and Madi Watson added three.
Olivia Radke had 16 points to lead the Cardinals, while Taylor Jones added seven points.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Cissna Park on Tuesday.
At Danville
Chrisman 40, Schlarman Academy 23
Chrisman (40) — Taylor Jones 1 5-10 7, Whitnie Haton 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Alexander 1 1-2 3, Olivia Radke 6 0-0 16, Bailey Presslor 0 1-2 1, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 1 2-4 4, Addison Phipps 1 1-5 4, Adalyn Miller 0 2-6 2. Totals: 11 12-29 40.
Schlarman (23) — Karlee Belton 1 0-0 2, Devyn Gose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 1 3-11 5, Deana Linares 1 0-0 2, Emma Osterbur 0 1-2 1, Madi Watson 1 1-2 3, Emma Myers 4 2-9 10, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-24 23.
Chrisman;9;6;11;14;—;40
Schlarman;8;6;6;3;— ;23
3-point field goals — Chrisman 6 (Radke 4, Haton, Phipps). Total fouls — Chrisman 18, Schlarman 20. Fouled out — Mitchell, Belton, Bogen, Watson. Technical fouls — none.
