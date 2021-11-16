CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team started the season on Tuesday with a battle with St. Thomas More.
The Storm and the Sabers went to overtime before Salt Fork would come out with a 44-39 win.
Freshman Alexa Jamison had 18 points to lead Salt Fork, while sophomore Macie Russell had 14 points, Karlie Cain had six points and Brylie Smith added four points.
The Storm will travel to Donovan on Thursday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 44, St. Thomas More 39
St. Thomas More (39) — Devoelle 2 0-0 6, Dickerson 2 0-0 4, Kreps 1 3-5 5, Quarnstrom 4 1-3 12, Swisher 3 1-2 7, Herrod 2 0-1 5, Wells 0 0-0 0, Diroke 0 0-0 0, Mabery 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-11 39.
Salt Fork (44) — Macie Russell 6 2-2 14, Karlie Cain 2 2-2 6, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 5 7-10 18, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 2 0-2 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 11-18 44.
St. Thomas More;12;7;9;8;3;—;39
Salt Fork;13;8;7;8;8;—;44
3-point field goals — St. Thomas More 5 (Quarnstrom 3, Devogelle 2); Salt Fork 3 (Russel 2, Jamison). Total fouls — St. Thomas More 16, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
