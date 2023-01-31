CATLIN — It was a battle for the top spot in the Vermilion Valley Conference when Salt Fork hosted the Watseka Warriors in girls’ basketball on Monday.
Both teams came into the contest with unblemished VVC records of eight wins against no losses.
As might be expected from their win totals, the game started with both teams playing well but eventually the Storm went on to win 45-33.
The hosts scored first when Kendyl Hurt hit a jumper just a dozen seconds into the first quarter, but Watseka (20-5, 8-1 VVC) replied in kind with a basket from Emily Miller for the visitors.
Salt Fork (17-7, 9-0 VVC) scored the next two baskets as Macie Russell hit a jumper and a lay-up for a 6-2 score.
After Ava Swartz made a lay-up at the midway point of the quarter for the Warriors, Alexa Jamison hit one of two free throws to make it 7-4.
Swartz followed up with a trey and Becca Benoit and Miller added baskets against only a jumper by Russell for the Storm for an 11-9 score in favor of the visitors after one period.
Things changed in the second quarter as Watseka struggled to find the basket while Salt Fork continued to roll offensively.
“I think there was a period in the second quarter when they scored twelve in a row,” Barry Bauer, the Warriors’ head coach said, “and we didn’t get off a shot.”
After the teams traded points and it was tied 15-all with 3:18 to go in that period, Salt Fork connected on four baskets and four-of-four from the line while shutting out the visitors for the remainder of the half in a 27-15 game.
Salt Fork head coach Brian Russell gave credit for the lead to the effort put forth by his team in that period.
“Our defensive intensity picked up in the second quarter,” he said. “We start with defense and create offense from it, getting rebounds and steals. Tonight it was rebounds.”
Watseka cut their halftime deficit down to single digits in the first three minutes of the third quarter, getting a trey, a basket and two free throws, but they would never get any closer.
The Storm turned to the ball handling of Jamison throughout the second half, letting her dribble around the perimeter and then drive for a basket or free throws.
Going into the fourth quarter, the hosts had upped their lead to 13 at 36-13.
As they had after the intermission, Watseka came out attacking aggressively in the fourth quarter, getting rewarded with free throws and hitting three of four to cut their deficit to 10.
Salt Fork responded with a pair of free throws by Jamison and a jumper by Brylie Smith off a pass from Hurt only to see the visitors answer with a trey and two from the line to cut the margin back to nine again with 3:13 left in the game.
At that point, the Storm went into a delay game, primarily with Jamison doing the ball handling, but rotating the ball between the guards around the perimeter to take the clock down.
Watseka would eventually foul in the hope of cutting into the margin, but the Storm ended up 14 of 16 from the line for the night so the tactic did the visitors no good.
When it was over, Salt Fork was on top in the game 45-33 and on top of the VVC with a 9-0 record.
Bauer gave credit to Salt Fork for the win, saying, “It’s tough to beat them when you’re behind,” he said. “They are so good with their ball handling and their free throw shooting, it’s hard to come back.”
Russell also credited his opponent, saying, “Watseka screens really well, so they caught us a couple of times, but we communicated well and dealt with it.”
He looked ahead saying, “We only take one game at a time. We have Oakwood next and they are a good team. We’ll have to deal with whatever they throw at us.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
