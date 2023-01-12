WESTVILLE — The Salt Fork girls basketball team got ready for the Vermilion County Tournament with a 64-29 win over Westville on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 32 points for the Storm, who had a 43-18 halftime lead, while Macie Russell had 12, Shelby McGee had six and Kendyl Hurt, Sailor Pacot and Brylie Smith each had four points.
Lydia Gondzur had nine points for the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur had six and Aubrie Jenkins added five points.
The Storm will start play in the tournament on Monday against Westville, while the Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Friday.
At Westville
Salt Fork 64, Westville 29
Salt Fork (64) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 12, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 14 0-0 32, Shelby McGee 3 0-0 6, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 4-6 4, Sailor Pacot 2 0-0 4, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-6 64.
Westville (29) — Lani Gondzur 3 0-0 6, Lydia Gondzur 3 3-5 9, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynze Carico 1 00 3, Lainey Wichtowski 1 0-2 2, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 1 0-0 2, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-2 2, Aubrie Jenkins 1 3-8 5. Totals: 11 6-17 29.
Salt Fork;20;23;17;4;—;64
Westville;10;8;6;5;— ;29
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Jamison 4); Westville 1 (Carico). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Westville 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
