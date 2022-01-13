CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team cruised past Westville 49-18 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 22 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 12, Brylie Smith had six, Karlie Cain had five and Shelby McGee added four.
Chloe Brant led the Tigers with five points, while Hadley Cox, Hadley Jones and Aubrie Jenkins each had four points.
The Storm will start Vermilion County Tournament action against Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday, while the Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 49, Westville 18
Westville (18) — Hadley Cox 1 2-2 4, Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 0 1-2 1, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 2 0-0 4, Maddie Appl 0 0-0 0, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Chloe Brant 2 1-2 5, Aubrie Jenkins 1 2-8 4. Totals: 6 6-14 18.
Salt Fork (49) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 12, Karlie Cain 2 0-0 5, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 9 3-4 22, Shelby McGee 2 0-0 4, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 3 0-0 6, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-4 49.
Westville;3;2;3;10;—;18
Salt Fork;17;19;11;2;—;49
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Cain, Jamison). Total fouls — Westville 3, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
