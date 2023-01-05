CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team built a strong halftime lead and would go on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55-32 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 29 points to lead the Storm, who had a 32-11 halftime lead, while Shelby McGee had eight points and Macie Russell and Brylie Smith each had seven.
Sydney Spesard had 11 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had nine and Savana Cunningham and Addi Spesard each had five.
The Storm will play Tri-County on Saturday, while the Buffaloes will take on Watseka on Monday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Geo-RF (32) — Kendall Roberts 4 0-2 9, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 2 1-2 5, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 5 1-2 11, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Addie Spesard 1 2-5 5, Milee Ellis 0 0-0 0, Hadilee Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-12 32.
Salt Fork (55) — Macie Russell 3 1-3 7, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 13 0-0 29, Shelby McGee 4 0-0 8, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 3 1-2 7, Rozlynn Maring 1 0-0 2, Addison Tucker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 2-4 55.
Geo-RF;3;8;12;9;—;32
Salt Fork;17;15;13;10;— ;55
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2 (Roberts, Addi Spesard); Salt Fork 3 (Jamison 3). Total fouls — Geo-RF 3, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
