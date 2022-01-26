CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team had a 42-12 halftime lead and went on to beat Chrisman 57-18 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Alexa Jamison had 20 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 13 and Karlie Cain added 12 points.
Mackenzie Mitchell had 10 points, while Alivia Brinkley added five points for Chrisman.
Both teams return to action Monday as Salt Fork will play Watseka and Chrisman will play Westville.
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 57, Chrisman 18
Salt Fork (57) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 14, Karlie Cain 5 0-0 12, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 9 2-2 20, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Hadley Pierce 1 0-0 2, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-2 2, Zuzu Abudayya 1 0-0 3, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals:25 2-4 57.
Chrisman (18) — Alivia Brinkley 2 0-1 5, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Sophia Biddle 0 0-0 0, Kendl Lemmon 0 1- 2 1, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mitchell 5 0-2 10, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-11 18.
Salt Fork;15;27;10;5;—;57
Chrisman;9;3;1;5;—;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Russell 2, Cain 2, Abudayya); Chrisman 1 (Brinkley). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, Chrisman 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.