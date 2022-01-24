CATLIN — After winning the Vermilion County Tournament title on Friday, the Salt Fork girls basketball team got back into action on Monday with a 56-23 win over Iroquois West.
Alexa Jamison had 31 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had nine, Karlie Cain had eight and Kailey Frischkorn added four points.
The Storm will face Watseka next Monday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 56, Iroquois West 23
Iroquois West (23) — Schapp 1 102 3, Nango 0 1-2 1, Smock 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 2-4 2, McCown 0 0-0 0, Medina 0 0-0 0, Cote 1 1-2 3, Kanoesky 3 2-2 8, Rhoden 1 0-0 2, Cote 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Rodroiguez 0 0-0 0, Tilstra 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 7-14 23.
Salt Fork (56) — Macie Russell 3 3-6 9, Karlie Cain 2 2-2 8, Kailey Frischkorn 2 0-0 4, Alexa Jamison 13 3-5 31, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Zuzu Adebaya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 1 0-0 2, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-13 56.
Iroquois West;2;6;6;9;—;23
Salt Fork;18;19;16;2;—;56
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Jamison 2, Cain 2); Hometown 4 (Ebert 2, Baumgart 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Iroquois West 13, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
