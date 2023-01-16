DANVILLE — The Salt Fork girls basketball team had to shake off some rust on Monday.
After not playing since Thursday, the Storm hit the court at Mary Miller Gym against Westville at the Vermilion County Tournament.
While it did see some rust, Salt Fork was able to break from that and get a 51-16 win over the Tigers
"I think the first four minutes of the game, we had a little rust because we didn't play the first night, but we played a great team game," Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. "I was very very happy with everything. We wanted to make the right decisions and the right passes and play good defense, so it was a team victory."
Alexa Jamison had 26 points to lead all scorers for the Storm and Russell said that
"She has done a great job being a floor general in getting us in the right spots and is playing her game," Russell said. "Everyone is doing a good job helping her."
Macie Russell had 10 points while Kendyl Hurt had four points for the Storm, who held Westville to only four points in the first half for a 33-4 halftime lead.
"Defense is all about team and that is what we preach," Russell said. "The girls did a good job after the rust being off and we hadn't played in the court yet and they did a good job of getting back to focus."
Lani Gondzur had four points to lead the Tigers, while McKynze Carico added three.
With the win, the Storm will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will be 2-0 in Pool A and will go to Friday's championship game.
"Georgetown has a solid team and they have done some good things and we have to be prepared and ready to go on Wednesday," Russell said. "In this point of the season, you can't overlook anyone. We are going to have practice well on Tuesday and just be ready."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.