CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team jumped out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and did not look back in a 61-18 win over Chrisman on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 21 points to lead the Storm, while Macie Russell had 12, Brycie Hird had 10, Brylie Smith had six and Sailor Pacot added four.
McKenzie Mitchell had nine points to lead the Cardinals, while Whitnie Haton had six.
The Storm will face Villa Grove on Tuesday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 18
Chrisman (18) — Taylor Jones 0 0-0 0, Whitnie Haton 2 0-0 6, Jaidyn Alexander 1 0-0 3, Olivia Radke 0 0-0 0, Bailey Presslor 0 0-0 0, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 2 5-6 9, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0, Adalyn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-6 18.
Salt Fork (61) — Macie Russell 6 0-0 12, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 4 2-2 10, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 10 0-0 21, Shelby McGee 0 0-2 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Kari McGee 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Hurt 1 0-2 2, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 2 0-0 4, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 3 0-1 6, Zuzu Abedayya 0 0-0 0, Rhaelyn Flak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 2-7 61.
Chrisman;0;9;5;4;—;18
Salt Fork;27;16;12;6;— ;61
3-point field goals — Chrisman 3 (Haton 2, Alexander); Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Chrisman 4, Salt Fork 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
