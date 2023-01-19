DANVILLE — The Salt Fork girls basketball team grinded to the end in Wednesday’s Vermilion County Tournament semifinal against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
The Storm had one of its lowest point totals of the season, but it was good enough for a 26-16 win over the Buffaloes.
Kendyl Hurt had 10 points to lead Salt Fork, while Macie Russell had seven points.
Sydney Spesard had six points for Geo-RF, while Kendall Roberts had three.
Salt Fork started play on Monday with a 51-16 win over Westville in their first game since last Thursday.
“I think the first four minutes of the game, we had a little rust because we didn’t play the first night, but we played a great team game,” Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. “I was very very happy with everything. We wanted to make the right decisions and the right passes and play good defense, so it was a team victory.”
Alexa Jamison had 26 points to lead all scorers for the Storm.
“She has done a great job being a floor general in getting us in the right spots and is playing her game,” Russell said. “Everyone is doing a good job helping her.”
Macie Russell had 10 points while Hurt had four points for the Storm, who held Westville to only four points in the first half for a 33-4 halftime lead.
“Defense is all about team and that is what we preach,” Russell said. “The girls did a good job after the rust being off and we hadn’t played in the court yet and they did a good job of getting back to focus.”
Lani Gondzur had four points to lead the Tigers, while McKynze Carico added three.
The Storm will take part in Friday’s championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Armstrong-Potomac and Oakwood. Coverage of that game is on www.commercial-news.com.
In the first game on Wednesday, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin beat Hoopeston Area 49-39. Beth McMahon had 15 for the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp had 13 and Ava Acton had 10 points.
Claire Dixon had 15 points for the Cornjerkers, while Klaire Pilcher had eight and Brylie Cox and Lacie Breymeyer each had six.
