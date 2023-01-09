CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team was able to double up Cissna Park with a 50-25 win on Monday.
Alexa Jamison had 27 points to lead the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had eight, Shelby McGee had seven and Macie Russell added six.
The Storm will face Westville on Thursday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 50, Cissna Park 25
Cissna Park (25) — Lucht 0 3-4 3, Edelman 0 0-0 0, Knake 0 0-2 0, King 1-1 2 3, Sinn 2 0-0 5, Duis 2 0-0 4, Maul 0 0-0 0, Hamrick 1 0-0 2, Neukomm 1 0-0 3, Stadeli 1 3-4 5. Totals: 8 7-12 25.
Salt Fork (50) — Macie Russell 3 0-0 6, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Coole 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 12 3-5 27, Shelby McGee 3 1-2 7, Kendyl Hurt 4 0-1 8, Brylie Smith 1 0-0 2, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-7 50.
Cissna Park;9;5;2;9;—;25
Salt Fork;10;16;15;9;— ;50
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 2 (Neukomm, Sinn). Total fouls — Cissna Park 10, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
