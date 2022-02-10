CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team clinched the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 64-6 win over Schlarman Academy to end the season with a perfect conference season.
Alexa Jamison had 21 points for the Storm, whille Karlie Cain had 14, Macie Russell had 10 and Brylie Smith and Zuzu Abudayya each added six.
Madi Watson had six points for the Hilltoppers.
The Storm will next play on Tuesday, where they will play either Macon Meridian or Moweaqua Central A&M in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 65, Schlarman Academy 6
Schlarman (6) — Mia Martinez 0 0-0 0, Avery Kelsey 0 0-0 0, Madison Belton 0 0-0 0, Emari Osaze 0 0-0 0, Madi Watson 0 6-8 6, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Madi Bruens 0 0-0 0, Morgan Colby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 0 6-8 6.
Salt Fork (65) — Macie Russell 5 0-0 10, Karlie Cain 6 0-0 14, Kailey Frischkorn 1 1-2 3, Alexa Jamison 9 1-1 21, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Hadley Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filiscky 1 0-0 2, Brylie Smith 3 0-0 6, Zuzu Abudayya 1 3-3 6, Rozlyn Maring 1 0-0 2, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 5-6 64.
Schlarman;0;0;3;3;—;6
Salt Fork;35;14;8;5;—;64
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Cain 2, Jamison 2, Abudayya). Total fouls — Schlarman 9, Salt Fork 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
