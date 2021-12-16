CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took an early lead and held on to it for a 36-25 win over Milford on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison led the Storm with 20 points, while Macie Russell had nine and Karlie Cain added seven points.
Brynlee Wright had eight points, while Hunter Mowrey added seven points for the Bearcats.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 36, Milford 25
Milford (25) — Jossalin Lavicka 0 0-0 0, Emmaleah Marshino 0 0-0 0, Jahni Lavicka 1 0-0 2, Anna Hagan 1 2-4 4, Anna McEwen 2 0-1 4, Brynlee Wright 4 0-0 8, Anna Tovey 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowery 3 1-1 7. Totals: 11 3-6 25.
Salt Fork (36) — Macie Russell 4 1-2 9, Karlie Cain 2 1-2 7, Kailey Frischkorn 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 9 2-4 20, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 36.
Milford;8;6;6;5;—;25
Salt Fork;14;8;10;4;—;36
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Cain 2). Total fouls — Milford 11, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
